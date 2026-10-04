Mumbai police questioned IIT-Bombay director amid FIR alleging caste harassment
India
Mumbai police have questioned IIT Bombay director Shireesh B Kedare for nearly 10 hours after a 22-year-old student died by suicide on campus.
The student, who was allegedly caught using ChatGPT during an exam, had his father file a police complaint that led police to register an FIR accusing officials of caste-based harassment.
Suryanarayana Doolla sent on leave
Professor Suryanarayana Doolla was also questioned for eight hours and has now been sent on leave by IIT-Bombay to facilitate an impartial probe and was also removed as the dean of Administrative Affairs at the institute.
Both Kedare and Doolla deny any caste-based abuse, saying they followed institute rules.
Meanwhile, students have launched a hunger strike, demanding accountability and a fair probe into the tragedy.