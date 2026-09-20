Mumbai police raid activist Harshada's home after pro-Palestine kite event
India
Mumbai police showed up at activist Harshada's house on September 18, following a kite-flying event held to show solidarity with Palestinian children.
Harshada, part of Indian People in Solidarity with Palestine, said the search happened without a warrant and five members were not permitted to leave during the more than nine-hour operation.
Activist Harshada alleges personal items taken
Harshada claimed officers took personal items such as phones and acted disrespectfully.
Her group called the raid a violation of privacy and civil rights, demanding action against the illegal actions of the police.
The Hindu tried to contact senior police inspector Ravindra Salunkhe, who refused to comment.