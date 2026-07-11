Mumbai Police receive bomb threat warning about Delhi's Red Fort
India
Mumbai Police received a bomb threat warning about Delhi's famous Red Fort on Saturday.
Since the Red Fort is a big deal for India's history and culture, security teams quickly ramped up checks around the area to keep everyone safe.
Mumbai and Delhi Police coordinate probe
Police in both Mumbai and Delhi are working with intelligence teams to figure out if the threat is real and where it came from.
Both cities are staying extra cautious while authorities focus on protecting the monument and its surroundings during their ongoing investigation.