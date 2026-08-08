Mumbai Police uncover 40 gangs stealing 1000cr from MTNL cables
Mumbai Police just uncovered a massive cable theft ring: 40 gangs have been digging up old MTNL underground cables across the city, stealing cables worth about ₹1,000 crore over the past six months.
The stolen copper was being sold for top prices, and police say there's still a lot more at risk.
Arrests include MTNL clerk Vinod Yadav
During a raid in Borivali on June 30, four men were apprehended, and 10 people were arrested in connection with the case overall, including Vinod Yadav, 54, a clerk-cum-supervisor at MTNL's Kandivali office, whom investigators suspect had been "guiding" the gangs.
The gangs used reflective vests to make it look like they are MTNL employees, official-looking boards, and even heavy machinery like JCBs to pull out cables right under everyone's noses.
One suspect called MTNL's underground cable network a "goldmine."
Cops say thieves are now targeting BSNL, which has cables all over Maharashtra, as investigations continue.