Mumbai port crane strikes ship Vienna, causes fire, 2 injured
India
A crane mishap at Mumbai Port on Sunday evening, around 7:30pm led to a fire and left two operators hurt.
While unloading a massive 140-metric-tonne cargo from the ship Vienna, a strap slipped, shifting the load and causing one crane to hit the vessel.
Police probing Mumbai port mishap
The port's fire brigade put out the flames quickly, and both injured operators, Ranjit Singh and Nishant Singh, were taken to St. George Hospital.
Police are now looking into what went wrong.