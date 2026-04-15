Mumbai power cuts start 10am for maintenance and upgrades

Mumbai outages aim to boost reliability

These outages are all about making Mumbai's power supply more reliable in the long run.

Key areas like Andheri East (10am to 5 p.m.), Ward D (10am to 4 p.m.), and Andheri West (9am to 6 p.m.) are affected.

If you're in these zones, it's a good idea to charge your devices early and plan around the downtime.

For updates, check official websites or helplines — hang in there, brighter days (and lights) are ahead!