Mumbai power cuts start 10am for maintenance and upgrades
India
Mumbai is dealing with planned power cuts today as electricity providers work on much-needed maintenance and upgrades.
Outages started at 10am hitting areas like Andheri East, Grant Road, and Malabar Hill.
Power should be back for some by 4pm but others might have to wait until 6pm.
Mumbai outages aim to boost reliability
These outages are all about making Mumbai's power supply more reliable in the long run.
Key areas like Andheri East (10am to 5 p.m.), Ward D (10am to 4 p.m.), and Andheri West (9am to 6 p.m.) are affected.
If you're in these zones, it's a good idea to charge your devices early and plan around the downtime.
For updates, check official websites or helplines — hang in there, brighter days (and lights) are ahead!