Mumbai prayer groups seek self-declaration forms ahead of anti-conversion law
India
With Maharashtra's anti-conversion law set to start on August 28, Christian prayer groups across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region are asking people to fill out self-declaration forms before attending prayer meetings.
These forms confirm that everyone is there by choice, not because of any pressure, and ask for basic ID details like Aadhaar or PAN numbers, plus a passport photo.
Disrupted meetings led to FIRs
This move comes after several prayer meetings in areas such as Vasai were disrupted, leading to police complaints and FIRs.
Church leaders say the forms help protect both worshippers from accusations of forced conversions.
Police are keeping an eye on things but say there is no sign this is becoming a bigger trend.