Mumbai protest of over 500 demands Dharmendra Pradhan step down

Even with heavy police presence, the protest stayed peaceful as people chanted "Dharmendra Pradhan must resign" and Inquilab Zindabad.

Police attempted to detain some protesters, but released them after the crowd began raising slogans.

One anonymous teenage participant said they no longer trust public institutions. The participant said: "I have lost faith in a system where nothing is transparent. Democracy seems to exist only on paper, not in practice."

After being dispersed from Shivaji Park, protesters kept marching toward Dadar station, determined to keep their movement going.