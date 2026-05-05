Mumbai-Pune Expressway 'Missing link' bans stopping for selfies, authorities warn
India
The newly developed "Missing Link" section of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway now has tighter safety rules: no more stopping for selfies or random breaks, since that's risky on this fast-moving stretch.
If you do, expect enforcement action. The goal is to keep everyone safe and traffic moving smoothly.
Cars 100 kph, busses 80 kph
Speed limits are set at 100 kph for cars and 80 kph for busses, especially in tunnels and on bridges.
The whole area is under 24/7 closed-circuit television (CCTV) watch so officials can catch violations quickly and respond fast if there's trouble.
Authorities say following these rules isn't just about avoiding penalties and enforcement action—it helps prevent accidents and keeps your trip hassle-free.