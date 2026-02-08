Mumbai-Pune Expressway traffic resumes after 32-hour wait
A BPCL tanker carrying nearly 21,000kg of compressed propylene overturned on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near the Adoshi tunnel on February 3, after the driver allegedly lost control while speeding down Khandala Ghat.
The accident caused a dangerous gas leak and brought traffic to a standstill for over 20km, leaving thousands of people stuck for more than a day.
Driver at fault, says police
Police have filed an FIR against the driver under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act, and both he and his aide were hospitalized.
Emergency crews worked through the night to safely transfer the leaking gas and finally cleared the tanker by early February 5.
Traffic resumed after a long 32-hour wait, but officials are still investigating what went wrong.