Mumbai, Pune per-km cab fares hiked by 50%—details here
Taking an Ola or Uber in Mumbai just got a lot more expensive. The Maharashtra government has recommended increasing the base fare from ₹16/km to ₹24/km, leading to a 50% hike for app-based cabs.
Pune saw a similar jump too, with fares rising from ₹12/km to ₹18/km.
How much pricier are rides now?
Rides are noticeably pricier now—for example, an Andheri to Worli trip (18.9km) will set you back around ₹454 instead of the earlier ₹302.
A Terminal 2 to Vashi ride (25km) is now about ₹600, up from ₹400, and Goregaon to Fort (33km) costs nearly ₹800 instead of just over ₹500 before.
Why fares have been increased
The fare increase comes after driver unions pushed for better pay, and the government says it should help drivers earn more sustainably.
But with costs going up this much, many commuters might start thinking twice before booking their next cab ride.