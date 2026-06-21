Mumbai rain eases sticky heat as IMD forecasts monsoon advance
Mumbai woke up to some much-needed rain this Sunday, finally cooling things down after days of sticky heat.
The IMD (India Meteorological Department) says the southwest monsoon is set to move ahead into more states like Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, and a few others, after a short break caused by tough weather conditions.
IMD issues orange alert in Maharashtra
IMD has put out an orange alert for heavy rain in parts of Maharashtra (think Nagpur, Yavatmal, Gondia, and more), while Mumbai and nearby areas are on yellow alert.
Some places in Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra are still dealing with heat wave warnings.
On the bright side, despite decent showers, like 25mm at Worli between 7 and 8am there haven't been any major waterlogging or rain-related incidents reported in Mumbai so far.