Mumbai rain eases sticky heat as IMD forecasts monsoon advance

IMD issues orange alert in Maharashtra

IMD has put out an orange alert for heavy rain in parts of Maharashtra (think Nagpur, Yavatmal, Gondia, and more), while Mumbai and nearby areas are on yellow alert.

Some places in Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra are still dealing with heat wave warnings.

On the bright side, despite decent showers, like 25mm at Worli between 7 and 8am there haven't been any major waterlogging or rain-related incidents reported in Mumbai so far.