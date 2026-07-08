Mumbai rains overflow Vihar and Tulsi lakes, reservoirs 41.43% full
India
Mumbai's heavy rain on Tuesday made Vihar and Tulsi lakes overflow within hours, giving the city's water supply a much-needed boost.
Still, even with this milestone, all seven reservoirs together are just 41.43% full, so there's more rain needed before water worries are over.
Mumbai commutes disrupted amid orange warning
While officials are glad to see the lakes filling up thanks to steady rainfall, the heavy showers have been tough on daily life.
Train delays, flooded subways like Andheri, and traffic jams on major roads left many commuters stuck.
With an orange warning in place for more rain and storms ahead, residents are being urged to stay careful as the city hopes for better water levels soon.