Mumbai records deluge during El Nino as experts cite warming
Mumbai just saw a week of rain that smashed records: Colaba got 791mm and Santacruz 879mm from July 1 to July 7, with Colaba surpassing its monthly average and Santacruz nearly hitting its usual total.
What's wild is this happened during an El Nino year, when monsoons are normally weaker.
Experts say global warming is making downpours more intense once the rains start.
Raghu Murtugudde: warming fuels heavier showers
Emeritus Professor at the University of Maryland and former professor at IIT Bombay Dr. Raghu Murtugudde explains that global warming has changed how monsoons work, causing shorter but heavier bursts of rain.
More moisture from both the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal is fueling these extremes.
On top of that, Mumbai's annual rainfall has jumped by nearly 15% when comparing the average from 2001-2024 to the average from 1981-2000, a clear sign our weather patterns are shifting.
The IMD says things should calm down soon with lighter showers ahead.