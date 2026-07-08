Mumbai records deluge during El Nino as experts cite warming

Raghu Murtugudde: warming fuels heavier showers

Emeritus Professor at the University of Maryland and former professor at IIT Bombay Dr. Raghu Murtugudde explains that global warming has changed how monsoons work, causing shorter but heavier bursts of rain.

More moisture from both the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal is fueling these extremes.

On top of that, Mumbai's annual rainfall has jumped by nearly 15% when comparing the average from 2001-2024 to the average from 1981-2000, a clear sign our weather patterns are shifting.

The IMD says things should calm down soon with lighter showers ahead.