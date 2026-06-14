Mumbai records warmest June night at 30.2°C amid monsoon delay
India
Mumbai hit a record for the warmest June night, with temperatures sticking at 30.2 degrees Celsius; even coastal Harnai matched this heat.
The southwest monsoon, which usually cools things down by now, is running late, leaving the city stuck with sticky nights and extra humidity.
Maharashtra monsoon slow prolongs pre-monsoon heat
The monsoon's slow progress across Maharashtra means pre-monsoon heat is lingering longer than usual.
Clear skies and barely any rain keep things toasty, while humid winds from a warmer Arabian Sea are making nights feel even more uncomfortable.
Meteorologists say weak weather systems and dry air are holding back those cooling rains, so Mumbai might be breaking more heat records soon.