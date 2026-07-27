Mumbai reservoirs reach 88.4% capacity easing dry season water worries
India
Good news for Mumbai: water worries are off the table for now.
Thanks to steady monsoon rains, the city's seven reservoirs are nearly full, hitting 88.4% capacity.
Four of them, Vihar, Tulsi, Tansa, and Modak Sagar, are even overflowing, so there's plenty of water to get through the dry season.
Middle Vaitarna surges after 113mm rainfall
Middle Vaitarna saw a big jump with 113mm of rainfall in one day, raising its level by almost two meters, the highest among all reservoirs in the last 24 hours.
Bhatsa (Mumbai's largest) is at 86.86%, and Upper Vaitarna is at 75.76%.
The BMC has been keeping a close eye on things to make sure there's enough water and no flooding worries, which is a huge relief for residents who were anxious about shortages earlier this year.