Mumbai resident loses 1.64cr to callers posing as police
India
A 75-year-old Mumbai resident lost 1.64 crore rupees after scammers pretended to be police.
Over several weeks, he transferred money in multiple installments, fully believing the callers were real officers.
When actual police showed up at his door to warn him, he thought they were the fraudsters and refused to let them in.
Cyber police register case tracking funds
Unable to convince him on their own, cyber police brought along local officers, housing society members, and even another scam victim to help explain things.
After a lot of effort, the man realized he'd been tricked and stopped sending money.
Police have registered a case and are now tracking where his funds went.