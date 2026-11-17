Mumbai retired Army man stabbed over ₹2,500 loan dispute
A retired Army man in Mumbai's Kandivali area was stabbed early Monday morning after a loan dispute involving just ₹2,500.
The incident happened near Pawar Public School when 46-year-old Jaykarsing Gurmeetsing Gill tried to step in after his son couldn't repay a neighbor.
Jaykarsing Gill hospitalized, police register case
Things got heated when the neighbor and another man demanded his money back.
Gill tried to calm things down but was attacked by two 22-year-olds with a knife.
He's now hospitalized, and police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita while they search for the suspects.