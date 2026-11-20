Mumbai rolls out AI CCTV cameras that talk to litterers
Mumbai is rolling out AI-powered CCTV cameras that actually talk to people caught littering.
In a demo, one of these smart cameras in Mahim spotted someone about to dump trash and immediately told them, via voice alert, to pick it up.
Pretty cool way to keep the city cleaner!
BMC plans AI for 136 spots
Right now, 136 spots known for garbage dumping are watched by regular CCTV cameras.
The BMC plans to upgrade these with AI-enabled cameras, wherever ward officials see the need.
It's all part of Mumbai's push for smarter waste management and tidier streets.