Mumbai sees bright skies and around 35 Celsius temperatures Friday
Mumbai is seeing bright, sunny skies and comfortable temperatures around 35 Celsius this Friday.
According to the IMD, the city started off a bit cooler in the morning but warmed up as the day went on.
Air quality is moderate, so you can breathe easy if you're heading outside.
IMD: clear skies until November 29
The IMD says this pleasant streak will stick around for a few more days: expect clear skies and steady highs between 34 Celsius and 35 Celsius through November 29.
No rain or weather warnings are on the horizon, so outdoor plans are safe and good to go.