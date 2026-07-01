Mumbai sees heavy monsoon rains but reservoirs remain nearly empty
India
Mumbai just got one of its first big monsoon rains; over 100mm fell in some spots, flooding roads and subways like Andheri.
But here's the twist: even with all that rain, the city's water reservoirs are still almost empty, holding just 6.93% of their capacity as of June 29.
Downpour missed supply lakes, BMC cuts
Turns out, the downpour mostly missed the lakes that actually supply Mumbai's drinking water.
Flooding happened because drains couldn't handle sudden heavy rain, while officials blame a late monsoon and patchy rainfall in catchment areas for low reservoir levels.
With some lakes barely getting any rain (like Modak Sagar with only 38mm), BMC has had to keep water cuts going since May, and restrictions are only getting tighter until those lakes fill up again.