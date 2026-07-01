Mumbai sees heavy monsoon rains but reservoirs remain nearly empty

Downpour missed supply lakes, BMC cuts

Turns out, the downpour mostly missed the lakes that actually supply Mumbai's drinking water.

Flooding happened because drains couldn't handle sudden heavy rain, while officials blame a late monsoon and patchy rainfall in catchment areas for low reservoir levels.

With some lakes barely getting any rain (like Modak Sagar with only 38mm), BMC has had to keep water cuts going since May, and restrictions are only getting tighter until those lakes fill up again.