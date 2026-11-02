Mumbai sellers sell Indian numbers, WhatsApp accounts to international scammers
India
Mumbai's emerging cybercrime operation, basically, people are selling Indian mobile numbers and ready-made WhatsApp accounts to international scammers.
These aren't just random phone numbers; they come with verification codes and sometimes even activated WhatsApp accounts, making it way easier for cybercriminals to pull off online scams by impersonating legitimate businesses.
Trade exposes account security weaknesses
This shady trade is a big deal for cybersecurity in India and beyond.
It exposes weak spots in how digital accounts are protected, putting everyday people at risk of fraud.
With Indian numbers now popping up in global scams.