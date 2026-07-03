Mumbai soaked as Arabian Sea cloud system brings heavy rain
Mumbai is getting soaked today as a big cloud system from the Arabian Sea rolls in, bringing heavy rain to the city and nearby districts.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a warning for on-and-off showers all day, and South Mumbai has already seen steady morning rain.
IMD expects heavy rain through Friday
Meteorologists say moisture-rich winds and deep convection in massive clouds are fueling the downpour.
With an active monsoon flow and favorable weather conditions, the IMD expects heavy to very heavy rainfall through Friday, so keep your umbrellas handy.
Waterlogging slows South Mumbai traffic
The rain has already led to waterlogging in parts of South Mumbai, slowing down traffic, and making commutes tricky.
If the showers stick around, local flooding could get worse, so it is smart to stay alert during peak hours.