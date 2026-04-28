Mumbai stabbing suspect Zaib Zuber Ansari linked to ISIS
India
A recent stabbing in Mumbai has been linked to ISIS motives, according to the Maharashtra ATS.
Zaib Zuber Ansari, 31, was arrested after allegedly attacking two security guards in Mira Road.
Police say they found notes at his home where he talked about wanting to join ISIS.
Maharashtra ATS probes Ansari's online radicalization
Ansari reportedly attacked the guards after questioning them about their religion. Both victims were seriously hurt.
He had been living alone since returning from the US in 2019 and taught chemistry online. Investigators think his isolation may have led him down a path of online radicalization.
The ATS believes this was a "lone wolf" attack and is now checking his digital devices for more clues.