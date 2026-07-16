Mumbai students protest exam scams, demand transparency from government
About 4,500 students gathered at Mumbai's Azad Maidan on Thursday, calling out exam scams and demanding more transparency from the government.
The protest was led by a group called "Mumbai Cockroaches," connected to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), and echoed similar student movements happening in Delhi and across Maharashtra.
Students demand exam probe, Bhuse resignation
Protesters highlighted issues like cheating in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), delays with the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exams, and general exam mismanagement.
Some even joined one-day hunger strikes, inspired by activist Sonam Wangchuk's ongoing fast.
A student delegation met Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan to demand an investigation and the resignation of Education Minister Dada Bhuse.
Organizers urged the government to "take immediate concrete decisions to provide justice to the students," with another meeting set with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on July 20.