Mumbai taxi and auto minimum fares increase from September 1
India
Heads up, Mumbai commuters, taking a taxi or auto is about to get a bit pricier.
From September 1, the minimum fare for black-and-yellow taxis jumps to ₹33 (up from ₹31), and autos will now start at ₹27 instead of ₹26.
The MMRTA just announced this fare hike, so your daily rides might need a little extra change.
Drivers face meter update Nov 30
The per km rate for taxis moves up to ₹21.90, while autos will charge ₹18.22 per km.
Drivers have until November 30 to update their meters or risk penalties.
With over 450,000 autos and over 50,000 taxis running mostly on CNG in the city, this is the first fare increase in a year and one-half, so if you rely on these rides every day, you'll definitely feel the difference.