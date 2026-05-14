Mumbai taxi driver rescues woman from bridge as video circulates
India
A quick-thinking taxi driver in Mumbai became an everyday hero, stopping a woman from jumping off a bridge.
He grabbed her just in time and pulled her back to safety, an act that was caught on video and is now spreading across social media.
Driver hailed online, woman receives support
People online are calling the driver a "guardian angel" for his bravery, with many praising how he didn't hesitate to help.
Eyewitnesses said others rushed over right after, and authorities made sure the woman got medical and emotional support.
The story's reminding everyone how much difference one caring person can make.