Mumbai teen taken into custody after uncle Ravishankar Giri's murder
India
A 17-year-old boy has been taken into custody in Mumbai after his uncle, 35-year-old Ravishankar Nandkishore Giri, was found murdered at a Khar West construction site on August 17.
Police say the teen tried to cover up the crime by hiding the body under cement bags and presenting himself as the complainant and allegedly trying to gain their sympathy.
Investigators probe alleged family dispute motive
Investigators noticed gaps in the teen's story and suspicious behavior during questioning.
They believe a family dispute over an alleged relationship may have sparked the incident, but they are still digging for answers.
The case is being handled under new criminal-law sections.