Mumbai to Delhi IndiGo flight delayed after passenger bomb scare
India
A Mumbai-to-Delhi IndiGo flight was held up for almost an hour on Sunday morning after a passenger told staff he had a bomb in his bag during routine checks at the airport.
The around 8am flight (6E333) was stopped at the gate, and everyone had to get off while security teams checked things out.
CISF found nothing, police filed FIR
The passenger was taken off the plane and his bags were removed for inspection.
CISF officials searched the aircraft and, thankfully, found nothing dangerous. The flight finally took off around 9:00am.
Police have filed an FIR against the man under new criminal law sections, and the incident left passengers shaken and caused losses for IndiGo.