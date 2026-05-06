Mumbai to face 10% water cut from May 15, 2026
India
Mumbai is getting a 10% water cut starting May 15, 2026, thanks to dropping lake levels and forecasts of a weak monsoon (blame El Nino).
The BMC says the current water stock should last until July 6, 2026, but it is taking action now so things don't get worse later.
BMC seeks Bhatsa Upper Vaitarna reserves
To stretch supplies, BMC plans to tap extra reserves from Bhatsa Dam and Upper Vaitarna.
If the state gives the green light, this could keep taps running until August 17, 2026.
On May 5, 2026, some areas had a planned 30-hour water shutdown as BMC rolled out a new tunnel to boost supply efficiency.
So if you're in Mumbai, it's probably smart to save every drop!