Mumbai to face 10% water cut from May 15, 2026

BMC seeks Bhatsa Upper Vaitarna reserves

To stretch supplies, BMC plans to tap extra reserves from Bhatsa Dam and Upper Vaitarna.

If the state gives the green light, this could keep taps running until August 17, 2026.

On May 5, 2026, some areas had a planned 30-hour water shutdown as BMC rolled out a new tunnel to boost supply efficiency.

So if you're in Mumbai, it's probably smart to save every drop!