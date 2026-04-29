Mumbai to reduce daily water supply 10% from May 15
India
Starting May 15, Mumbai will get 10% less water each day as the city braces for a weaker monsoon this year, thanks to El Nino.
Right now, the lakes that supply Mumbai are only about 28% full, enough to last until early July if people use water carefully.
BMC seeks Bhatsa Upper Vaitarna permission
To help avoid a crisis, BMC wants to save extra reserves from Bhatsa Dam and Upper Vaitarna Reservoir.
If state officials give the green light, these extra supplies could keep taps running until mid-August.
The city usually gets its daily water from the seven lakes, but with levels this low, every drop counts.