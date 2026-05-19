Mumbai to roll out 15,000 AI CCTV cameras for safety
India
Mumbai's about to step up its city safety game with 15,000 smart CCTV cameras rolling out soon.
These aren't just regular cameras: they'll use AI for facial recognition, speed checks, and spotting unusual behavior.
All this tech will link up with the city's existing more than 10,000 cameras to help manage disasters, keep traffic flowing, and make urban life a bit smoother.
Maharashtra approves ₹2,140cr for Mumbai cameras
The Maharashtra government has approved the project with a hefty ₹2,140 crore investment.
The new cameras are expected to go live this month as part of Phase three of Mumbai's City Surveillance Project.