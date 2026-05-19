Mumbai to roll out 15,000 AI CCTV cameras for safety India May 19, 2026

Mumbai's about to step up its city safety game with 15,000 smart CCTV cameras rolling out soon.

These aren't just regular cameras: they'll use AI for facial recognition, speed checks, and spotting unusual behavior.

All this tech will link up with the city's existing more than 10,000 cameras to help manage disasters, keep traffic flowing, and make urban life a bit smoother.