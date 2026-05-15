Mumbai to see 10% water supply cut from May 15
India
Starting May 15, Mumbai will see a 10% cut in water supply as the city tries to save water ahead of a possibly weak monsoon, with El Nino a concern.
Right now, the main lakes supplying Mumbai are only about 23% full, a pretty low point for this time of year.
Private tankers fill Mumbai supply gaps
With daily demand outpacing supply, private tankers are already filling some gaps.
Housing societies are stepping up: people are switching from showers to bucket baths and even skipping car washes.
Some areas like Chandivali and Marine Drive rely more on tanker water, while activists warn that slum pockets could be hit much harder by these cuts than wealthier neighborhoods.