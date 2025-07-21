Next Article
Mumbai train blasts: SC acquits 12 after 18 years in jail
The Supreme Court has acquitted 12 people who spent over 18 years in jail for the 2006 Mumbai train blasts, saying the prosecution couldn't prove their involvement.
The tragic blasts killed more than 180, making this a major moment for everyone following the case.
Maharashtra government may appeal
The Maharashtra government isn't done yet—they're reviewing the court's decision and may appeal.
Politicians are already weighing in, with some criticizing how the case was handled.
What comes next matters a lot to victims' families and to public trust in justice.