Mumbai under IMD red alert as heavy rain floods city

CM Fadnavis urges indoors, BMC mobilizes

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged everyone to stay indoors unless it's really necessary: "We have requested people to avoid travel if possible so that accidents caused by heavy rain and storms can be prevented. Citizens should follow the official alerts and venture out only in accordance with the advisories," he said.

Schools and colleges were shut for safety.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, or BMC, sent out over 10,000 staff and fired up hundreds of pumps to clear waterlogged spots.

Neighboring places like Thane, Palghar, and Pune are also dealing with flooding and landslides as teams work round-the-clock to keep things running.