Mumbai under IMD red alert as heavy rain floods city
Mumbai woke up to some serious rain trouble on Saturday, with over 200mm pouring down in just half a day in some areas.
The city saw flooded streets, road cave-ins, fallen trees, and even house collapses.
Train lines between Nalasopara and Virar slowed to a crawl thanks to waterlogged tracks.
With more heavy rain expected until July 6, the India Meteorological Department, or IMD, has put out a red alert for Mumbai.
CM Fadnavis urges indoors, BMC mobilizes
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged everyone to stay indoors unless it's really necessary: "We have requested people to avoid travel if possible so that accidents caused by heavy rain and storms can be prevented. Citizens should follow the official alerts and venture out only in accordance with the advisories," he said.
Schools and colleges were shut for safety.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, or BMC, sent out over 10,000 staff and fired up hundreds of pumps to clear waterlogged spots.
Neighboring places like Thane, Palghar, and Pune are also dealing with flooding and landslides as teams work round-the-clock to keep things running.