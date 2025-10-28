Mumbai under yellow alert as unseasonal rains return
Mumbai's under a yellow alert as the IMD predicts thunderstorms, lightning, and moderate rain through the morning of October 30.
Colaba got 11.2mm of rain on Tuesday, while Santacruz saw temperatures drop to 32.8°C after last week's highs near 37°C.
Unseasonal showers thanks to depression over Arabian Sea
This unseasonal wet spell is thanks to a depression over the Arabian Sea and an upper air cyclonic circulation.
Even though the monsoon officially ended back on October 10, Mumbai's been seeing post-monsoon showers since October 20—and it looks like they'll stick around till month-end.
AQI improves, but thunderstorms could disrupt daily life
Thunderstorms and lightning could mess with daily plans and come with safety risks, so it's smart to keep an eye on updates.
On the bright side, cooler weather has brought some relief from typical October heat, and air quality improved too (AQI dipped to 58).
Stay safe and check forecasts before heading out!