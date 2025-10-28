Mumbai under yellow alert as unseasonal rains return

This unseasonal wet spell is thanks to a depression over the Arabian Sea and an upper air cyclonic circulation. Even though the monsoon officially ended back on October 10, Mumbai 's been seeing post-monsoon showers since October 20—and it looks like they'll stick around till month-end.

AQI improves, but thunderstorms could disrupt daily life

Thunderstorms and lightning could mess with daily plans and come with safety risks, so it's smart to keep an eye on updates.

On the bright side, cooler weather has brought some relief from typical October heat, and air quality improved too (AQI dipped to 58).

Stay safe and check forecasts before heading out!