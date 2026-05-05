Mumbai upgrade: 6,000cr, 16 metro lines and Navi Mumbai airport
Mumbai is getting a huge upgrade with ₹6,000 crore poured into new infrastructure. Think 16 metro lines and over 100km of tracks making travel smoother across the city.
Plus, the Navi Mumbai International Airport has begun early operations, so flying in and out will get way easier.
All these changes aim to make getting around Mumbai faster and a lot less stressful.
Atal Setu cuts commutes, pushes prices
The new metro lines, like Aqua Line 3 (Cuffe Parade to airport) and Line 9 (connecting Thane), should finally help cut down on those endless commutes.
The Atal Setu sea bridge now gets you from South Mumbai to Navi Mumbai in just 20 minutes instead of an hour, which has already pushed property prices up by up to 30% in spots like Ulwe and Panvel.
Other big projects, like the Thane-Borivali twin tunnel and high-speed rail to Ahmedabad, are also coming soon.
Just a heads-up: experts say the city still needs to work on health care and sustainability as it grows this fast.