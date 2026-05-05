Mumbai upgrade: 6,000cr, 16 metro lines and Navi Mumbai airport

Atal Setu cuts commutes, pushes prices

The new metro lines, like Aqua Line 3 (Cuffe Parade to airport) and Line 9 (connecting Thane), should finally help cut down on those endless commutes.

The Atal Setu sea bridge now gets you from South Mumbai to Navi Mumbai in just 20 minutes instead of an hour, which has already pushed property prices up by up to 30% in spots like Ulwe and Panvel.

Other big projects, like the Thane-Borivali twin tunnel and high-speed rail to Ahmedabad, are also coming soon.

Just a heads-up: experts say the city still needs to work on health care and sustainability as it grows this fast.