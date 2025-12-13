Mumbai wakes up to its coldest December day this season
Mumbai just had its chilliest December morning yet, with Santacruz hitting a low of 14.9°C—over 3°C below the usual for this time of year, says the IMD.
The daytime high stayed pretty normal at 32.5°C, so you might have needed a jacket early but not by afternoon.
What's behind the cold snap?
Colaba also felt cooler than average, clocking in at 20.6°C.
This isn't totally out of the blue—last year, Mumbai recorded a minimum of 13.7°C, and in 2015, the city saw a decade-low of 11.4°C.
The IMD credits dry northerly winds for the chill and expects temperatures to rise toward 18°C by the weekend as easterly winds begin influencing the region.
Air quality check: Still moderate
Even with the colder weather, Mumbai's air quality has stayed manageable—the city's AQI was at a moderate 112 on Friday afternoon, so you can breathe easy while enjoying that rare winter vibe.