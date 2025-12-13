Mumbai wakes up to its coldest December day this season

What's behind the cold snap?

Colaba also felt cooler than average, clocking in at 20.6°C.

This isn't totally out of the blue—last year, Mumbai recorded a minimum of 13.7°C, and in 2015, the city saw a decade-low of 11.4°C.

The IMD credits dry northerly winds for the chill and expects temperatures to rise toward 18°C by the weekend as easterly winds begin influencing the region.