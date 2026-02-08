Mumbai weather: Bright day with 29degC max temperature
Mumbai had a bright and breezy Sunday, with temperatures starting at 27°C and climbing to 29°C.
While the skies stayed clear and rain-free, the city's air quality dropped into the poor-to-unhealthy range, prompting health advisories.
Air quality deteriorates; health advisories issued
Air pollution was noticeably high—PM2.5 hit 106 and PM10 reached 125 micrograms per cubic meter.
Other pollutants like carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide registered levels of 165 parts per billion and 46 parts per billion, respectively.
This kind of air isn't great for anyone, but it's especially tough on kids, seniors, and people with breathing issues.
Tips to cope with pollution levels
Experts suggest skipping outdoor workouts during peak afternoon hours when pollution peaks.
If you need to be out, masks can help a bit; staying hydrated is smart too.
Keeping an eye on daily AQI updates can help you plan safer days outside.