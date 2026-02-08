Mumbai weather: Bright day with 29degC max temperature

Air quality deteriorates; health advisories issued

Air pollution was noticeably high—PM2.5 hit 106 and PM10 reached 125 micrograms per cubic meter.

Other pollutants like carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide registered levels of 165 parts per billion and 46 parts per billion, respectively.

This kind of air isn't great for anyone, but it's especially tough on kids, seniors, and people with breathing issues.