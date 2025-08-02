Next Article
Mumbai woman suffocates son (6mo) to death over financial issues
A 43-year-old woman from Govandi, Mumbai, has been arrested for allegedly suffocating her six-month-old son.
Both she and her child were HIV-positive, and she told police she couldn't afford his treatment or even basic needs like milk.
Struggling with financial hardship, she confessed to the murder after being questioned.
Police investigating case, gathering evidence
Police got involved after a complaint about a dispute between two women in Shivaji Nagar.
During questioning, the mother admitted to killing her son and stated that she kept the body at home.
She's now in custody while police continue their investigation and gather evidence about what happened.