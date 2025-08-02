Mumbai woman suffocates son (6mo) to death over financial issues India Aug 02, 2025

A 43-year-old woman from Govandi, Mumbai, has been arrested for allegedly suffocating her six-month-old son.

Both she and her child were HIV-positive, and she told police she couldn't afford his treatment or even basic needs like milk.

Struggling with financial hardship, she confessed to the murder after being questioned.