Mumbai's August deluge: Skymet says worst is over
Mumbai's been drenched since August 16, with Mumbai clocking a massive 666mm of rain in just four days—way past the usual for August.
The heavy downpour has flooded low-lying areas, messed up commutes, and forced emergency measures.
Good news though: Skymet says the worst should be over by August 21 as weather systems move inland.
Trains suspended, schools closed
The city saw its heaviest single-day rainfall for August in 2025, with 245mm falling on the 16th alone.
Trains were suspended due to waterlogged tracks, and about 350 people living near the Mithi river had to be relocated.
Schools are closed and some government offices have reduced hours, and officials are urging everyone to stay home unless it's essential.
If you're in Mumbai, hang tight—drier days are (finally) on the way.