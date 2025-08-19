Mumbai's August deluge: Skymet says worst is over

Trains suspended, schools closed

The city saw its heaviest single-day rainfall for August in 2025, with 245mm falling on the 16th alone.

Trains were suspended due to waterlogged tracks, and about 350 people living near the Mithi river had to be relocated.

Schools are closed and some government offices have reduced hours, and officials are urging everyone to stay home unless it's essential.

If you're in Mumbai, hang tight—drier days are (finally) on the way.