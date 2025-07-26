Next Article
Mumbai's getting heavy rain today; high tide warning issued
Mumbai's having light rain this Saturday.
IMD says get ready for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs through Sunday morning, plus some pretty strong winds (up to 50km/h).
Eastern and western suburbs have already seen over 80mm of rain in the last day, while the island city got about 30mm.
BMC has also put out a high tide warning for Saturday afternoon—so if you're out and about, watch for waterlogging in low-lying areas.
Authorities are urging everyone to stay careful until things calm down.