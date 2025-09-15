Mumbai's housing market to see ₹1.3 lakh crore boost
Big changes are coming to Mumbai: around 44,000 new homes, worth nearly ₹1.3 lakh crore, are set to pop up over the next 3-4 years through redevelopment projects.
But here's the catch—most of these will be premium apartments, so affordable housing is still out of reach for many.
The action is happening mainly in Ghatkopar, Kurla, Borivali, Andheri, and Bandra; South Mumbai isn't seeing much because it's trickier to redevelop.
Stamp duty collections are rising
Even with this luxury focus, home sales in Mumbai jumped 11% from January to August 2025 compared to last year.
That means more money for the state too—about ₹7,800 crore just from stamp duty, with GST pushing revenues even higher.
Still, society redevelopments make up less than 10% of yearly home sales; it's actually slum rehab projects that do more for overall housing supply.