Mumbai's housing market to see ₹1.3 lakh crore boost India Sep 15, 2025

Big changes are coming to Mumbai: around 44,000 new homes, worth nearly ₹1.3 lakh crore, are set to pop up over the next 3-4 years through redevelopment projects.

But here's the catch—most of these will be premium apartments, so affordable housing is still out of reach for many.

The action is happening mainly in Ghatkopar, Kurla, Borivali, Andheri, and Bandra; South Mumbai isn't seeing much because it's trickier to redevelop.