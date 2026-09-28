Mumbai's Kyani & Co. closed after FSSAI suspension for infestation
India
Big news for foodies: Mumbai's iconic Irani cafe, Kyani & Co. just had its FSSAI license suspended after an inspection found rat droppings, flies, and cockroaches in the kitchen.
Inspectors also spotted an open sewage manhole and poor food storage, leading to the immediate shutdown.
FDA drive suspends 30 places
This isn't just about one cafe: the suspension happened under the FDA's "Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra" drive to keep food safe during festival season.
In just five days, officials seized more than 50 tons of food products and suspended licenses for 30 places (13 in Mumbai alone).
The operation included inspections, FIRs, arrests, and even sealing some locations.