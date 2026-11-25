Mumbai's ₹53,928.2cr 'Pataal Lok' tunnel project wins Devendra Fadnavis nod
Mumbai's proposed ₹53,928.2 crore Pataal Lok project has received in-principle approval, an underground road network designed to finally tackle the city's infamous traffic jams.
With a recent nod from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, MMRDA will build around 61.74km of two-way tunnels (three lanes each) connecting hotspots like Bandra-Worli Sea Link, BKC, Dharavi, and the airport.
MMRDA project awaits clearances and funding
The tunnels are expected to let cars zip through at up to 80km/h and make cross-city trips much smoother.
But before digging starts, MMRDA still needs a bunch of clearances and funding lined up, plus it will use TBMs for most of the work.
No official start date yet, but if it all comes together, Mumbai could see a big upgrade in how people get around.