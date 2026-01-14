Next Article
Mumbai's Tamil community to celebrate Pongal at home this year
This year, Pongal celebrations in Dharavi, Mumbai are taking a pause from tradition.
Local police have denied permission for the usual January 15 festivities because the area is being used as a polling site for the upcoming BMC elections, and election rules are in effect.
Community reaction and why postponing wasn't an option
After 26 years of celebrating together on 90 Feet Road, many in the Tamil community are disappointed.
"Pongal is a religious festival and cannot be postponed," shared Ramesh Nadar from Shakti Vinayakar Temple.
While authorities suggested moving Pongal to January 24, community leaders explained that it's a religious festival tied to a specific date—so families will mark it quietly at home this time, keeping their traditions alive in their own way.