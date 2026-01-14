Mumbai's Tamil community to celebrate Pongal at home this year

Community reaction and why postponing wasn't an option

After 26 years of celebrating together on 90 Feet Road, many in the Tamil community are disappointed.

"Pongal is a religious festival and cannot be postponed," shared Ramesh Nadar from Shakti Vinayakar Temple.

While authorities suggested moving Pongal to January 24, community leaders explained that it's a religious festival tied to a specific date—so families will mark it quietly at home this time, keeping their traditions alive in their own way.