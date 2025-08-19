Mumbai's Vihar Lake overflows, signals intense monsoon

Last year, Vihar overflowed on July 25

Mumbai gets its daily water from seven reservoirs spread across the region.

With both Tulsi and now Vihar overflowing—Tulsi did so earlier this August—the city is looking at a steady supply for now.

Interestingly, last year Vihar overflowed much earlier (July 25), but the late surge this year shows how unpredictable the monsoon can be.

The BMC is monitoring the situation to ensure adequate water supply.