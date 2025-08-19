Next Article
Mumbai's Vihar Lake overflows, signals intense monsoon
Mumbai's Vihar Lake started overflowing on Monday after days of heavy rain, making it the sixth out of seven city lakes to spill over this monsoon.
The BMC says Vihar is a key source for Mumbai's drinking water, and its overflow signals just how intense this season's rainfall has been.
Last year, Vihar overflowed on July 25
Mumbai gets its daily water from seven reservoirs spread across the region.
With both Tulsi and now Vihar overflowing—Tulsi did so earlier this August—the city is looking at a steady supply for now.
Interestingly, last year Vihar overflowed much earlier (July 25), but the late surge this year shows how unpredictable the monsoon can be.
The BMC is monitoring the situation to ensure adequate water supply.