Municipal Corporation of Delhi issues QR coded census ID cards India May 14, 2026

From May 16, 2026, Delhi's census workers will carry new ID cards with QR codes, thanks to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

This move aims to stop scammers who pretend to be officials and try to steal people's information.

With these QR codes, you can quickly check if someone at your door is legitimate by scanning and matching their details with official records, making the whole census process a lot safer.