Municipal Corporation of Delhi issues QR coded census ID cards
From May 16, 2026, Delhi's census workers will carry new ID cards with QR codes, thanks to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.
This move aims to stop scammers who pretend to be officials and try to steal people's information.
With these QR codes, you can quickly check if someone at your door is legitimate by scanning and matching their details with official records, making the whole census process a lot safer.
Census staff to carry appointment letters
This update is part of a bigger push against cyber fraud in India.
Alongside their QR-coded IDs, real census staff will also have appointment letters — and they will never ask for things like your bank information, passwords, or one-time passwords.
If anything feels off or someone asks for sensitive details, just scan the code and report anything suspicious immediately.