Municipal Corporation of Delhi seeks land for 4 waste-processing plants
India
Delhi's landfills are almost overflowing, so the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is trying to secure land for four new waste-processing plants at Ghummanhera, Kharkhari Nahar, Rani Khera, and Sultanpur Dabas.
Right now, Delhi creates about 13,500 tons of trash every day but manages to process just over half of it, leaving a lot piling up.
MCD projects add 5,900 tons daily
To step up their game, MCD approved five new waste-processing projects in June 2026 with a budget of ₹596 crore.
These will boost daily processing by 5,900 tons a day and be set up at Bhalswa, Okhla, Singhola, Ghazipur, and Narela-Bawana.
They're also turning old landfill sites into bio-mining zones, all in hopes of making Delhi cleaner and less dependent on huge dumpsites.