Munnar landslides: Highway blocked, driver dead after truck swept away
Back-to-back landslides hit Munnar after heavy rain, leaving one truck driver dead and another person injured late on July 26, 2025.
The second slide early July 27, 2025, blocked the busy Munnar-Bodimettu highway, cutting off a main route for locals and travelers.
More slides expected due to ongoing rain
The highway closure could last up to two days as crews clear debris, with more landslides possible due to ongoing rain.
Parking is now banned along Gap Road for safety.
With the area's steep hills and a forecast of more storms ahead, officials are keeping a close watch to prevent further trouble.